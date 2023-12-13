Blasingame hauled in his lone target for minus-three yards while playing 14 of 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Lions.

Blasingame has suited up for each of the Bears' last three games after missing a Week 10 win over Carolina while recovering from a concussion. The reception the fullback recorded Sunday was just his third of the season, as he's been deployed primarily as a blocker whenever he's taken the field with the offense.