Blasingame is expected to be an important part of the Chicago roster, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Blasingame has had three rushing attempts during his four years in the league, but his blocking as a fullback is a critical part of the Bears' blocking scheme in the running game. In addition, he plays on special teams. It seems as if Blasingame has an excellent chance of being on the regular-season roster, though don't look for him to get many rushing attempts.