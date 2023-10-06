Blasingame rushed eight times for 26 yards in the Bears' 40-20 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

With Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) all exiting Thursday's game early, Blasingame was called on to help ice away the contest with the Bears holding a big second-half lead. Blasingame's touches were his first from scrimmage since arriving in Chicago last season and the only others of his career besides three rush attempts with the Titans in 2021. The Vanderbilt product will very likely be relegated to his customary blocking fullback duties if at least two of his injured teammates are able to return for a Week 6 home matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 15.