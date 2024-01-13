Blasingame ended the 2023 season with eight rushes for 23 yards along with three receptions for two yards.

Balsingame served as Chicago's fullback, playing less than 18 snaps in all but one game. In Week 5, the Bears had injuries to each of their running backs, leading to the fullback rushing eight times for 23 yards. Otherwise, he was targeted once in three different games, which accounted for all of his season stats. In his five-year career, he has a total of 24 touches, as Blasingame's main role is to block. The veteran has one year remaining on his contract.