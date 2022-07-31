Blasingame has no competition for the Bears' fullback role Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports.
Blasingame is expected to see snaps as a blocker when the Bears use their wide-zone blocking scheme, but he's unlikely to see many rushing attempts. In his three seasons with the Titans, he played 313 snaps while handling three carries for six yards. Unless he has a significant role change, it's unlikely he sees enough work to be a weekly fantasy option in most leagues.
More News
-
Bears' Khari Blasingame: Inks one-year deal•
-
Titans' Khari Blasingame: Parting ways with Tennessee•
-
Titans' Khari Blasingame: Inactive against Jacksonville•
-
Titans' Khari Blasingame: Makes 2021 debut•
-
Titans' Khari Blasingame: Activated by Titans•
-
Titans' Khari Blasingame: Designated to return from IR•