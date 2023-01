Blasingame didn't handle a rushing attempt in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season without an offensive touch.

Blasingame played about 10 snaps per game as a fullback and about 15 per game as a special teamer. He didn't receive a carry and was targeted once all year, and over his four-year career, he has three rushing attempts and 10 receptions. He's now an unrestricted free agent.