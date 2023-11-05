Blasingame is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints with a concussion, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.
The fullback did not record a carry or reception before exiting. Blasingame has eight rushes for 26 yards and two catches for five yards in 2023. The Bears do not have another fullback on their depth chart.
