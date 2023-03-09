Blasingame agreed to a two-year extension with the Bears on Wednesday, his agency Team IFA reports.
Blasingame's set to maintain his role as Chicago's fullback. He was used exclusively as a blocker in 2022, logging just one target and no carries.
