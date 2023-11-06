Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Blasingame is in the concussion protocol and won't play Thursday versus Carolina, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Blasingame sustained the concussion during Sunday's loss to New Orleans and won't be able to clear the five-step protocol on a short week. In Blasingame's absence, Chicago could opt to use their tight ends to fulfill any lead-blocking functions that the fullback might have handled Week 10.