Blasingame is inactive Sunday against the Packers due to an illness, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Blasingame will sit for the first time this season, after he apparently came down with the illness in the hours leading up to kickoff since the Bears didn't include him on their injury report. Chicago will play the game without a true fullback and could turn to one of their tight ends to handle Blasingame's usual blocking functions.
