Bears' Kindle Vildor: Another corner to Chicago

The Bears selected Vildor in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.

The Georgia Southern product becomes the team's second cornerback selected this draft, although unlike Jaylon Johnson, there are plenty of question marks surrounding Vildor. He certainly seems to have good coverage instincts, but Vildor never showcased himself as a willing tackler, and his size/speed combination is unremarkable. At the minimum, he's an intriguing prospect in a Bears secondary that was lacking in 2019.