Bears' Kindle Vildor: Another corner to Chicago
The Bears selected Vildor in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 163rd overall.
The Georgia Southern product becomes the team's second cornerback selected this draft, although unlike Jaylon Johnson, there are plenty of question marks surrounding Vildor. He certainly seems to have good coverage instincts, but Vildor never showcased himself as a willing tackler, and his size/speed combination is unremarkable. At the minimum, he's an intriguing prospect in a Bears secondary that was lacking in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy QB Tracker
The Jets reached up into the fourth round to select James Morgan out of Florida International,...
-
NFL Draft: Late-round WR pick tracker
This is one of the most talented receiving classes in years, and we've got every one of them...
-
Jacob Eason to the Colts
The Colts get may have taken their long-term quarterback in the fourth round, but Jacob Eason...
-
Winners & Losers: Ekeler up, Jones down
Some of Round 1's biggest winners saw their fortunes turn Friday, while some players can breathe...
-
NFL Draft: Fantasy RB tracker
Catch up on every running back prospect you need to know about, from the first pick to the...
-
Zack Moss to Buffalo
Utah's Zack Moss could take a big bite out of Devin Singletary's Fantasy potential.