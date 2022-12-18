site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-kindle-vildor-available-vs-philadelphia | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Kindle Vildor: Available vs. Philadelphia
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Vildor (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
With the benefit of a Week 14 bye, Vildor is poised to return from his absence in Week 13. He should reclaim his spot as Chicago's primary slot corner Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 13 min read