Per Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site, Vildor is expected to start at cornerback for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

With starter Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) ruled out of the contest, Vildor will likely ascend to the starting role opposite Kyle Fuller. It won't be an easy task for Vildor in his first career start, as he'll be tasked with slowing down Adam Thielen and stand-out rookie Justin Jefferson on Sunday. Behind Vildor, Xavier Crawford and Duke Shelley are expected to play minimal roles in the secondary, seeing the majority of their snaps on special teams.