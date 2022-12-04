site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-kindle-vildor-not-playing-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Kindle Vildor: Not playing Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 4, 2022
at
11:52 am ET
•
1 min read
Vildor (ankle) is inactive Sunday against the Packers.
Vildor will miss Week 13 despite logging a full practice Friday. His absence should lead to a heavy workload for Jaylon Johnson and Jaylon Jones, while Harrison Hand and Josh Blackwell may see increased opportunities.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read