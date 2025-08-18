default-cbs-image
Amegadjie (leg) played in the Bears' second preseason game against the Bills on Sunday.

Amegadjie sat out the team's first exhibition contest versus the Dolphins with a leg injury suffered during practice. In his return against the Bills, the 23-year-old played 33 snaps on offense and five on special teams. The second-year player is looking to compete with Braxton Jones and rookie Ozzy Trapilo for a role on the offensive line, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

