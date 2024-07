The Bears placed Amegadjie (quadriceps) on the active/NFI list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Amegadjie was injured prior to the NFL Draft earlier this offseason and missed all of OTAs and minicamp after the Bears took him in the third round at No. 75 overall. It's hard to envision Amegadjie pushing Braxton Jones or Darnell Wright for a starting job this summer after all of the missed reps.