Bears' Kyle Fuller: Absent from injury report
Fuller (arm) wasn't on Wednesday's injury report and is in line to play Sunday against the Saints.
Fuller hurt his arm in Week 7 against the Bears, but it won't keep him out for any additional time. The fourth-year corner has racked up 35 tackles (31 solo) and eight pass breakups through seven games -- not bad for a No. 3 corner.
