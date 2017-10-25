Fuller (arm) wasn't on Wednesday's injury report and is in line to play Sunday against the Saints.

Fuller hurt his arm in Week 7 against the Bears, but it won't keep him out for any additional time. The fourth-year corner has racked up 35 tackles (31 solo) and eight pass breakups through seven games -- not bad for a No. 3 corner.

