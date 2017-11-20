Bears' Kyle Fuller: Avoids major injury Sunday
Fuller suffered a cut on his left hand during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions and required medical attention after the contest, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Fuller collided with teammate Leonard Floyd while both attempted to make a tackle in the fourth quarter, but Floyd ended up taking the brunt of the hit and could miss significant time due to a right knee injury. The cornerback briefly exited to tend to the hand issue, but later reentered the game, suggesting that he'll likely be back in action Week 12 against the Eagles. Fuller finished Sunday's loss with three tackles and a pass breakup.
