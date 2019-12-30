Fuller notched four stops in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the year with 82 tackles and three interceptions.

Although he was unable to match the career-high seven interceptions he had last season, Fuller easily posted the most tackles he's had in any of his five seasons, and he functioned as a high-floor IDP option. It would be reasonable to expect a similar performance next season, as he'll continue his tenure with the Bears, and he's signed with the team through 2021.