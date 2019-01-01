Fuller recorded three tackles in the Bears' Week 17 victory over the Vikings, and he finished the year with 55 tackles and seven interceptions.

After picking off eight passes over his first three seasons with the Bears, Fuller almost matched that total with a breakthrough effort after signing a contract with the team during the offseason. He'll be entering the second of a four-year deal, and as an IDP, he should be a consistent source of tackles with additional upside based on his ability to intercept passes