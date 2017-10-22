Fuller hurt his arm Sunday and is questionable to return.

Fuller is the No. 3 corner in Chicago, but he still consistently comes close to playing a full snap count. The fourth-year corner has 30 tackles (27 solo) and seven pass breakups this season, and if he can't return, expect Bryce Callahan to see an increased workload.

