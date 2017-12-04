Fuller intercepted a pass while collecting six stops in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Fuller continues to be a solid contributor, as he's posted between four and six tackles in all but one game this season. Aside from the tackles, he hasn't been much of a playmaker, as he finally was able to pick off a pass. However, he's been a consistent IDP option with limited upside.

