Fuller picked off a pass while recording seven tackles in Chicago's 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Fuller has recorded at least six tackles in five of seven games while adding his first interceptions since Week 3. His ability to pile up tackles makes him a solid IDP option, and he provides upside when he's able to pick off a pass.

