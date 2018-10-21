Bears' Kyle Fuller: Intercepts Tom Brady twice
Fuller intercepted two passes while adding five tackles in the Bears' Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
Not only has Fuller intercepted three passes over the last two games, but he's also posted his two-best tackle totals of the season during that span. Although he's been hot lately, he averaged fewer than three tackles in his previous four games before heating up, so he still should be considered a high-risk IDP option.
