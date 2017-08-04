Fuller missed Friday's practice with a calf muscle injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Already slated for a backup role, Fuller will need to be on the field to compete for a roster spot. The Bears already chose not to pick up the fifth year of his rookie deal, and he's not a lock to make the team this year unless he earns it.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories