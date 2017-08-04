Bears' Kyle Fuller: Misses Friday practice
Fuller missed Friday's practice with a calf muscle injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Already slated for a backup role, Fuller will need to be on the field to compete for a roster spot. The Bears already chose not to pick up the fifth year of his rookie deal, and he's not a lock to make the team this year unless he earns it.
