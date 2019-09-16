Fuller intercepted a pass while adding six tackles in the Bears' 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

Fuller came up with a huge play with just under five minutes remaining in the contest. With Denver inside the 10-yard line, and driving for a game-tying score, he was able to secure an overthrown pass by Joe Flacco for an interception that helped secure the victory for Chicago. With the Bears possessing an outstanding pass rush, he'll continue to be a player was capable of posting strong interception totals. He's also proven to be a sure tackler, and that combination makes him a useful IDP option.