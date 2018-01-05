Fuller notched a pair of tackles in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings and ended the season with 69 tackles and two interceptions.

Going into this season, the team was clearly not pleased with their 2014 first-round draft choice and chose not to pick up his 2018 option before the season began, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, Fuller had a breakout season that included 22 passes defensed while consistently providing excellent coverage, helping the Bears to become a defense that was ranked in the top half of the league. He should be highly sought after in free agency and he'll be an above-average IDP as long as he continues to perform as he did in 2017.