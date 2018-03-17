Bears' Kyle Fuller: Remains with Chicago
The Bears have matched the offer sheet Fuller signed with the Packers, inking him to a four-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Unsurprisingly, Chicago wasted little time in matching the offer sheet put forth by their division-rival Green Bay, in turn making Fuller one of the top-paid cornerbacks for the 2018 season. Rapoport indicates the contract is worth $56 million with $18 million guaranteed, locking in the 26-year-old as the Bears top cornerback for the foreseeable future.
