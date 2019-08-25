Fuller was rested in the Bears' 27-17 win over the Colts.

Fuller's interception total last year almost matched the eight passes he picked off in his previous three seasons, so potential owners should have concern that he may be coming off a career year. However, the Bears possess an excellent defense, so it's more likely that the pressure the team puts on quarterbacks could give him plenty of chances for another strong season. Between his ability to pile up tackles and his potential for interceptions, he profiles as a strong IDP option.

