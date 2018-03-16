Fuller, who received the transition tag from the Bears, has signed an offer sheet with the division-rival Packers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The transition tag costs about $2 million less than the franchise tag for cornerbacks, but it also means the Bears won't receive draft compensation if they decline to match an offer sheet. Given how well Fuller played last season, this may be a matter of the Bears intending to match any contract, rather than a matter of simply being cheap. The $2 million difference could make Fuller a bit more receptive to long-term offers, potentially landing the Bears a slight bargain compared to what they would've ended up paying him via the traditional approach of using the franchise tag and then discussing an extension. Chicago has five days to make a decision on matching the offer sheet for its top cornerback.