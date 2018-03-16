Bears' Kyle Fuller: Signs offer sheet with Packers
Fuller, who received the transition tag from the Bears, has signed an offer sheet with the division-rival Packers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The transition tag costs about $2 million less than the franchise tag for cornerbacks, but it also means the Bears won't receive draft compensation if they decline to match an offer sheet. Given how well Fuller played last season, this may be a matter of the Bears intending to match any contract, rather than a matter of simply being cheap. The $2 million difference could make Fuller a bit more receptive to long-term offers, potentially landing the Bears a slight bargain compared to what they would've ended up paying him via the traditional approach of using the franchise tag and then discussing an extension. Chicago has five days to make a decision on matching the offer sheet for its top cornerback.
More News
-
Bears' Kyle Fuller: Getting transition tag•
-
Bears' Kyle Fuller: Posts two tackles in finale•
-
Bears' Kyle Fuller: Intercepts first pass of 2017 on Sunday•
-
Bears' Kyle Fuller: Absent from injury report•
-
Bears' Kyle Fuller: Avoids major injury Sunday•
-
Bears' Kyle Fuller: Absent from injury report•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...