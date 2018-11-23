Bears' Kyle Fuller: Snags fifth interception of season
Fuller intercepted a pass while adding eight tackles in Chicago's 23-16 victory over the Lions.
With the Lions driving for a potential tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Fuller picked off Matthew Stafford to cement the victory. He's now intercepted five passes over his last seven games while adding at least seven tackles in his last two contests, and although he's had a few games with very little production during that span, he's become an upside IDP.
