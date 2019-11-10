Play

Fuller recorded six tackles in Chicago's 20-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Fuller continues to be a solid fantasy option, as he's posted at least five tackles in all but two games this season. He also provides fantasy owners with upside, as he's intercepted three passes, though he's picked up just one pass over his last six games.

