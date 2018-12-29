Long (foot) has been activated from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's unclear if Long will start Sunday against the Vikings, but it seems likely the guard will at least see some playing time as the Bears prepare for a potential playoff run. Long has been on injured reserve since suffering a foot injury in Week 8, but he figures to provide an immediate boost to the Bears' offensive line during a critical time of the season.

