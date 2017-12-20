Bears' Kyle Long: Adds neck to list of ailments
Long (hand/shoulder) underwent neck surgery Tuesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
There's not many healthy parts left for Long, who nursed shoulder and ankle injuries all season before suffering hand and neck injuries. It'll be a long road to recovery, but at this time, it doesn't appear he'll miss training 2018 training camp.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.