Bears' Kyle Long: Agrees to restructured deal
Long agreed to a restructured contract with the Bears on Friday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Long was set to have a salary cap hit of $8.5 million in 2019, so the restructure secures his standing on Chicago's roster despite missing 22 games over the last three seasons. The 30-year-old spent eight games on injured reserve with a foot injury in 2018 but was able to return for the regular season finale and playoffs, and serves as an enormous locker room presence for the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?