Long agreed to a restructured contract with the Bears on Friday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long was set to have a salary cap hit of $8.5 million in 2019, so the restructure secures his standing on Chicago's roster despite missing 22 games over the last three seasons. The 30-year-old spent eight games on injured reserve with a foot injury in 2018 but was able to return for the regular season finale and playoffs, and serves as an enormous locker room presence for the Bears.

