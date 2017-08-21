Play

Long (ankle) participated in Monday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

There was worry a couple of weeks ago that Long would not be ready for Week 1, but with the lineman back at practice Monday, it appears as though he'll be on track to be on the field for the team's season opener.

