Bears' Kyle Long: Back at practice Monday
Long (ankle) participated in Monday's practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
There was worry a couple of weeks ago that Long would not be ready for Week 1, but with the lineman back at practice Monday, it appears as though he'll be on track to be on the field for the team's season opener.
More News
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Expected to return to practice•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Week 1 status unclear•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Remains uncertain for start of camp•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Expected to move to left side of line•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Progressing towards a return to the field•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: No guarantee to return for training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...