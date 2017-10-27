Bears' Kyle Long: Back at practice
Long (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Long, who has a surgically-repaired ankle, was held out Wednesday for maintenance issues. However, he was back at it as a full participant Thursday, so he appears on track to start on the Bears' offensive line in Week 8.
