Bears' Kyle Long: Dealing with hand injury to complement shoulder ailment
Coach John Fox said Wednesday that Long was placed on injured reserve for a hand injury in addition to his previously injured shoulder.
Per the report, Long had been nursing the hand injury for a while and the compiling injuries were just becoming too much to play through. It's not yet sure how serious the hand injury is, but Long should be fine for the start of training camp.
More News
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...