Long, who played just one snap in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Packers, is likely still hampered by a litany of injuries and could be a candidate for the Bears to shut down for the season, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports. "I think time will tell," Bears head coach John Fox said Monday when asked whether Long will be able to play through his injuries without requiring surgery. "I think last week I didn't feel like he was quite able to practice in a full speed to be prepared. He's physically capable of being active. But again, this is a game where you have to practice to get ready for a game in a lot of cases. So he was active, so he was healthy enough, but I'm not sure he was going to be healthy enough to take 70 snaps in a game."

Long was listed as a limited participant in practice throughout last week while he dealt with a broken fingers on his left hand, but according to Dickerson, that's far from the only health concern for the three-time Pro Bowler. In addition, Long has been playing through a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is suspected to be dealing with discomfort in his surgically repaired ankle. With the 3-6 Bears not in serious contention for a playoff spot, the team could decide to prioritize's Long's long-term health and have him undergo surgery for the shoulder, which would be necessary at some point anyway. If the Bears do decide to shut down Long, Cody Whitehair would likely fill his spot at right guard while Hroniss Grasu would step in at center.