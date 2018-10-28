Bears' Kyle Long: Exits game with foot injury
Long suffered a foot injury during Chicago's 24-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Long was helped off the field after suffering the foot injury and was unable to put any weight on his right leg, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicagoe reports. The starting right guard should be considered questionable for Chicago's matchup against the Bills in Week 9 until further information about is injury is disclosed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...