Long suffered a foot injury during Chicago's 24-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Long was helped off the field after suffering the foot injury and was unable to put any weight on his right leg, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicagoe reports. The starting right guard should be considered questionable for Chicago's matchup against the Bills in Week 9 until further information about is injury is disclosed.

