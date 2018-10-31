Long (foot) is expected to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Long suffered a foot injury in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Jets and was seen in a walking boot on Tuesday. The timetable for his return is still up in the air as he and the Bears continue to gather more, but it's clear he'll be sidelined for an extended period of time. Bryan Witzmann is expected to draw starting duties in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories