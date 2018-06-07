Bears' Kyle Long: Expected to be ready for camp
Head coach Matt Nagy indicated Thursday that he anticipates Long (shoulder) being "good to go" by the time training camp rolls around, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Long participated in some individual drills early during OTAs in May after undergoing three offseason surgeries to repair various issue. It appears his recovery is going well and, if he's ready to go by camp as expected, he should resume his duties as the team's starting right guard entering 2018.
More News
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Progressing well during rehabilitation•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Underwent three surgeries this offseason•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Set for shoulder surgery•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Undergoes neck surgery•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Adds neck to list of ailments•
-
Bears' Kyle Long: Hand and shoulder ailments•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Meet the Dolphins' new WR corps
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...