Head coach Matt Nagy indicated Thursday that he anticipates Long (shoulder) being "good to go" by the time training camp rolls around, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Long participated in some individual drills early during OTAs in May after undergoing three offseason surgeries to repair various issue. It appears his recovery is going well and, if he's ready to go by camp as expected, he should resume his duties as the team's starting right guard entering 2018.