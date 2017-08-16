Bears' Kyle Long: Expected to return to practice
Long (ankle) is expected to return to practice Thursday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Long's ankle issues seem to have died down over the last week. Even if he doesn't practice Thursday, Long appears on track to play in the team's second preseason game.
