Long (hip) suffered a setback at practice this week and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

After logging a full practice Wednesday, Long has been a non-participant the last two days. It should be noted he was considered questionable heading into the Bears' previous game and ended up playing. Ted Larsen would presumably be in line to fill in at right guard should he end up sidelined.