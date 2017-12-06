Bears' Kyle Long: Hand and shoulder ailments
Coach John Fox said Wednesday that Long was placed on injured reserve for a hand injury in addition to his previously injured shoulder.
Per the report, Long had been nursing the hand injury for a while, and the compiling injuries were just becoming too much to play through. It's not yet clear how serious the hand injury is, but Long should be fine for the start of training camp.
