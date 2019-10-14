The Bears placed Long (hip) on injured reserve Monday.

Long spent much of the season playing through a hip injury. The severity of his hip issue will now cause Long to miss the remainder of 2019, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. The Bears will role with Ted Larsen (knee) as the starter at right guard going forward.

