The Bears are expected to place Long (hip) on injured reserve prior to their next game Oct. 20 versus the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears are on their bye this week, allowing the team some extra time to assess Long's condition before rendering a verdict on his status. Long has battled a hip injury for most of the season, and the team apparently isn't confident in his ability to play through the issue any longer. If Long does get placed on IR, he'll likely miss the reminder of the season.