Bears' Kyle Long: Injures shoulder Sunday
Long sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
There was talk in mid-November of the Bears shutting down Long for the season as he has dealt with a multitude of injures this season, and Sunday's game may reinforce that idea. There has been no indication from the team on the severity of the injury at this point, beyond being designated questionable to return to the game.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...