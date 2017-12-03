Long sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

There was talk in mid-November of the Bears shutting down Long for the season as he has dealt with a multitude of injures this season, and Sunday's game may reinforce that idea. There has been no indication from the team on the severity of the injury at this point, beyond being designated questionable to return to the game.

