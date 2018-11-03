The Bears placed Long (foot) on injured reserve Saturday.

Long was given a 6-to-8 week timetable for the foot injury he suffered last week against the Jets, so the move isn't overly surprising. The 29-year-old could theoretically be designated to return for the Week 17 game against the Vikings, but for now his season appears to be over. Bryan Witzmann is likely to take over starting duties at right guard for the Bears.

