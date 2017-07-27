Long (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Rich Campbell on Twitter reports.

It was a positive sign that Long was on the field as he attempts to make a strong transition from right to left guard this season. The fact that he was on the field provides hope that he'll see his practice participation increased in the near future, as he's a vital cog of the Bears solid offensive line.

